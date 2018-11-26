Facts

11:19 26.11.2018

Ukraine demands Russia return vessels captured in Azov Sea, release captives

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its strong protest to the Russian Federation in connection with the armed attack and capture of the Ukrainian navy ships Berdiansk, Nikopol and the tugboat Yany Kapu, as well as the wounding and capturing of members of their crews, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has said.

"The attack on Ukrainian ships that was carried out during a sea crossing from the port of Odessa to the port of Mariupol, in accordance with the provisions of all effective multilateral and bilateral international treaties and navigation rules, is nothing but another act of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as defined, in particular, in Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations and the provisions of UN General Assembly Resolution 29/3314 of 14 December 1974 on the definition of aggression. Russia has de facto expanded its military aggression against Ukraine to the sea," the ministry said.

The press service reports Ukraine's demands for immediate medical assistance to the wounded soldiers, ensuring their immediate safe return to the territory of the Ukrainian state, as well as returning the captured military equipment and compensation to the Ukrainian side for the damages.

"It is Kremlin's regime who bears full responsibility for further aggravation of the situation in the Azov and Black Seas and for undermining the peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict," it added.

Ukraine urges its allies and partners to take all necessary measures to deter the aggressor, i.e. by applying new and strengthening existing sanctions, as well as by providing Ukraine with military assistance to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders.

