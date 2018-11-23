Facts

18:00 23.11.2018

Agreement on issue of EUR 52 mln to Ukrgazvydobuvannia could be signed by late Feb 2019

2 min read
Agreement on issue of EUR 52 mln to Ukrgazvydobuvannia could be signed by late Feb 2019

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expects that an agreement to issue a loan of EUR 52 million to PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia could be signed by the end of February 2019, Deputy Director of the EBRD Representative Office in Ukraine Marina Petrov has said.

"As the deal is with state guarantees, we hope that the Ministry of Finance will start to promote this deal soon. We, for our part, should be ready to sign it in January-February. Although this is a small deal, EUR 52 million, it is very important, because it focuses on measures to increase the efficiency of the company's production and the financing of equipment that helps rehabilitate the existing wells. There will also be co-financing from the European Investment Bank, which will be more focused on compressor stations," she said at the round table "Achievement of Gas Production Goals by 2020" in the profile parliamentary committee.

Petrov also reported that at present the EBRD is considering another project for one of the private Ukrainian companies. At the same time, she said that the bank is negotiating and discussing the details of a possible deal due to which is not ready to disclose its details now.

She also assured that the EBRD is ready for other larger gas projects in Ukraine.

"But this requires holding auctions, allocating new sites - without this no investors will want to go to the country, respectively, there will be no new funds, and in such conditions it will be difficult to talk about increasing gas production," she concluded.

Tags: #ebrd
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrenergo head, EBRD discuss corporatization, corporate governance reforms

Ukraine reform support programme enters new phase

EBRD provides EUR 24.7 mln loan to Energopark Yavoriv to build solar power plant

FAO and EBRD transfer diagnostic equipment to detect ASF worth $200,000 to Ukrainian labs

EBRD provides EUR 20 mln guarantees to Raiffeisen Bank Aval for corporate lending

Creation of anti-corruption chamber in Supreme Court is impractical - EBRD

Ecology ministry creates Reforms Office consisting of 20 people using EBRD funds

EBRD ready to participate in reforming Ukrzaliznytsia but not within supervisory board

EBRD president calls for removing bureaucratic, legal obstacles to projects implementation

EBRD to issue extra EUR6 mln to address transport bottlenecks in Lviv

LATEST

German Foreign Ministry confirms Normandy Format meeting on Nov 26

Fifty-two Ukrainian soldiers rehabilitated in Slovakia in 2018 – Poroshenko

Ukraine to receive humanitarian aid from Slovakia at EUR 125,000

We view Putin's visit to Crimea as gross violation of intl law – Poroshenko

Tymoshenko promises 'domination' of Ukrainian language, support for local church

SBU blocks passage of illegal migration from Asia to EU

Skoda Transportation opens first Ukrainian representative office in Dnipro

Kyiv not going to ask Budapest how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory – Klimkin

Pavlenko to go to Istanbul to attend Ecumenical Patriarchate Synod on approving tomos on UOC's autocephaly

Lithuanian President Grybauskaite to visit Kyiv soon

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD