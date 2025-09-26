Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:32 26.09.2025

EBRD to provide ProCredit Bank with EUR-20-mln-equivalent-hryvnia loan, guarantees for EUR 60 mln

2 min read

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide ProCredit Bank (Kyiv) with a medium-term unsecured loan in hryvnia equivalent to EUR 20 million, as well as guarantees for EUR 60 million to cover credit risk on new loans to the Ukrainian bank, for a total equivalent to EUR 200 million.

According to the EBRD website, the Board of Directors approved the relevant projects at a meeting on September 24 of this year.

According to the published materials, the loan will be provided in two equal tranches of EUR 10 million each. Up to EUR 5 million is expected to finance long-term capital investments of MSMEs under the EU4Business-EBRD credit line with incentive measures. Eligible sub-borrowers will also receive EU-funded technical assistance and grant support after completing their investment projects.

Unlike most similar projects with larger banks, the guarantee project will cover 30%, not 50%, of the risk. The Ukrainian bank will issue long-term loans of up to EUR 40 million under the same EU4Business-EBRD credit line for SME investment projects. At least 70% of this amount will be used for investments in steel and green technologies.

The EBRD indicates that ProCredit Bank is one of the leaders in the Ukrainian SME financing market, accounting for more than 99% of the bank's loan portfolio. As of mid-2025, the bank's total assets amounted to UAH 46.30 billion (1.2% of the market), which provided it with 16th place in this indicator among 60 banks.

Tags: #ebrd #procredit_bank

