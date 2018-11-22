Interfaction union 'Opposition Platform - For Life' established in Rada

The Verkhovna Rada's chairman Andriy Parubiy said that the interfaction deputies' union, named "The Opposition Platform — For Life" has been established in parliament.

"Yuriy Boiko and Vadym Rabinovich were elected co-chairmen of the union," the speaker told the parliament on November 22.

He said it is not a deputies' group but an "interfaction union."

As reported earlier, the Opposition Bloc faction on November 20 decided to exclude Yuriy Boiko and Serhiy Liovochkin from the faction for "betraying our voters' interests," as Oleksandr Vilkul, a co-chairman of the faction, put it.