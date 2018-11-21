Facts

13:28 21.11.2018

Ukraine may spend UAH 2.8 bln for modernizing aircraft enterprises in 2019

The Ukrainian Ukroboronprom state concern will earmark UAH 2.8 billion to be allocated from the national budget for the modernization of its aircraft enterprises if the Verkhovna Rada passes a relevant draft national budget for 2019, which provides for additional financing for Ukroboronprom.

"If the national budget for next year is passed, the additional financing for the state concern's charter capital in the amount of UAH 2.8 billion that it envisages will be earmarked primarily for modernizing the production facilities of Ukroboronprom's aircraft building enterprises, the development of new aircraft for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and preparations for their mass production, and the financing of other measures to bolster the domestic defense industry," an Ukroboronprom spokesperson told Interfax-Ukraine.

This year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already received several dozen aircraft, including Sukhoi Su-24 frontline bombers and reconnaissance aircraft, modernized Mikoyan MiG-29 and Su-27 fighters, Antonov An-26 and Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft, Mi-8 and Mi-24 multirole helicopters, and Spectator unmanned aerial vehicles, he said.

The significant additional financing envisaged by the 2019 draft national budget would help increase Ukroboronprom's charter capital to UAH 3.5 billion, Ukroboronprom said.

