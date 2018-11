Unification Assembly of Orthodox Churchmay be held in Kyiv in early December – Parubiy

The unification assembly of the Orthodox Church will take place in Kyiv in December, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy has said.

"It is preliminarily planned that it will be held in Kyiv in early December," Paruby said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of the heads of factions, committees and parliamentary groups on Monday.