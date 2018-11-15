Facts

12:57 15.11.2018

Military enterprises provide more than 50 tanks, APCs, armored vehicles, anti-tank missiles, mortars to Ukrainian Armed Forces

1 min read
Military enterprises provide more than 50 tanks, APCs, armored vehicles, anti-tank missiles, mortars to Ukrainian Armed Forces

Enterprises of the state-owned concern Ukroboronprom and the private enterprise Ukrainian Armored Vehicles on Tuesday in Kyiv have transferred to the Ukrainian military more than 65 weapons and military equipment, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles and high-precision anti-tank missile systems.

The Kyiv Armored Plant (part of Ukroboronprom) transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine three restored and modernized T-72 and five BTR-3 tanks, fulfilling its obligations to the Defense Ministry to repair armored vehicles in 2018.

The Ukroboronprom enterprises also transferred to the Ukrainian military 20 high-precision Stuhna-P and 30 Korsar anti-tank systems made by the Kyiv-based Luch State Design Bureau, as well as the Delta mobile radar, designed and manufactured by the Kyiv-based Kvant research institute.

Ukrainian Armored Vehicles transferred to the military six specialized armored vehicles, as well as five 82-mm portable mortars of Ukrainian design.

Over the first nine months of 2018, Ukroboronprom has transferred more than 3,500 tonnes of gear to the Ukrainian military.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Ukrainian govt. has no data on real number of IDPs – Tuka

Ukraine preparing powerful new package of diverse sanctions, incl. for fake elections in Donbas – Turchynov

UN General Assembly to consider two resolutions in Dec: on human rights violations in Crimea, on militarization of Azov — Gerashchenko

Cabinet's work on roadmap of integration of internally displaced persons nearing end — Tuka

For Life Party's leader Rabinovich not to run for president of Ukraine

Russian occupation troops open fire 16 times on Ukrainian positions, one solider wounded

Kyiv police launch investigation into Molotov cocktail attack on St Andrew's Church, criminals facing up to 10 years in prison

Kyiv Patriarchate says date of church unification assembly not confirmed yet

Thailand discontinues consular fee on arrival for Ukrainians

Govt proposes to Rada to lift upper limit for accruing single social security tax, introduces declining scale

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD