Military enterprises provide more than 50 tanks, APCs, armored vehicles, anti-tank missiles, mortars to Ukrainian Armed Forces

Enterprises of the state-owned concern Ukroboronprom and the private enterprise Ukrainian Armored Vehicles on Tuesday in Kyiv have transferred to the Ukrainian military more than 65 weapons and military equipment, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles and high-precision anti-tank missile systems.

The Kyiv Armored Plant (part of Ukroboronprom) transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine three restored and modernized T-72 and five BTR-3 tanks, fulfilling its obligations to the Defense Ministry to repair armored vehicles in 2018.

The Ukroboronprom enterprises also transferred to the Ukrainian military 20 high-precision Stuhna-P and 30 Korsar anti-tank systems made by the Kyiv-based Luch State Design Bureau, as well as the Delta mobile radar, designed and manufactured by the Kyiv-based Kvant research institute.

Ukrainian Armored Vehicles transferred to the military six specialized armored vehicles, as well as five 82-mm portable mortars of Ukrainian design.

Over the first nine months of 2018, Ukroboronprom has transferred more than 3,500 tonnes of gear to the Ukrainian military.