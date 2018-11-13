Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold special TCG meeting to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

The Ukrainian party of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) has sent out an official note with a proposal to hold an extraordinary meeting because of the recent sham "elections" in Donbas and has received the consent of the OSCE's representatives; however, the Russian party has not replied yet, First Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament and Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko, has said.

"We insist on the trilateral format of the talks with the involvement of Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE. We have already received a reply from the OSCE's representatives who have supported our initiative and are ready to convene a meeting at any time, in other words, two parties to the TCG, Ukraine and the OSCE, are ready to meet. As to Russia, it has been keeping silent, there has been no answer from them. They must be frenzy celebrating the 'results' of the puppet elections," Gerashchenko said on Facebook on November 13.

Gerashchenko said the Kremlin by organizing the fake elections in Donbas had several goals in mind. The first and most important aim, she said, was to attempt to delegitimize the "republics," strengthening calls from Moscow and its representatives in Ukraine to enter "direct talks between Kyiv with Donetsk and Luhansk."

"The second goal. Destabilization of the political situation in the sphere of security on the front line on the eve of Ukraine's presidential elections. An attempt to provoke a conflict and escalation in order to focus attention on the Kyiv regime it despises," she said.

The third reason, according to Gerashchenko, was to discredit the so-called Normandy Format and Minsk peace process.

"Russia is trying to tear up the Minsk accords using others' hands, to full discredit peace talks, to end them, to destroy the Minsk process because that would mean the end of tortuous anti-Russia sanctions. And, by the way, all competitors (of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko) tacitly support this in Moscow, because they promise the day after their victory (in presidential elections) to scrap the Minsk accords and thus lift Europe's sanctions on Russia," Gerashchenko said.