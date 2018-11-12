Facts

10:16 12.11.2018

Poroshenko, Merkel, Macron discuss peacekeepers' introduction to Donbas

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss an introduction of peacekeepers to the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"We discussed the Ukrainian proposals to introduce peacekeepers to the occupied Donbas areas and support for Ukraine's position on the part of our partners in the Normandy format," Poroshenko told reporters in Paris on Sunday.

"Because it is my deep conviction that only peacekeeper can ensure the safety component of the Minsk agreements, the cessation of gunfire, and force Russia to fulfill the obligations it assumed. Because there is no point in talking to a country that does not honor even the obligations fixed on paper and signed by the president or the envoy authorized by Russia," Poroshenko said.

Ukraine's partners have refused to recognize the elections held in the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions this Sunday, he said.

"A majority of our partners - the United States, Canada, members of the European Union including Britain, Germany, France, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Sweden, and Romania. A tough statement from our partners from Poland, urging new sanctions - this reaction clearly shows that, on the one hand, no one will recognize these elections, which are a gross violation of the Minsk agreements. On the other hand, there is a call to bring Russia as the organizer of these elections to account," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #peacekeepers #donbass
