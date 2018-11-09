Facts

11:24 09.11.2018

Interior Ministry will not allow provocations based on religious views

1 min read
Interior Ministry will not allow provocations based on religious views

Ukraine's Interior Ministry Arsen Avakov has again said law-enforcement agencies won't permit provocations based on stoking religious hatred.

"We will stop any situation where goons [titushki] and militants are hired. This will apply to right-wing radicals, and left-wing radicals, any radicals. The police force is strong enough to prevent provocations on religious grounds. Even if these people plaster themselves with trident stickers, they will be engaging in anti-state actions… and we will stop it," Avakov said on the TVA channel (Chernivtsi) on Thursday.

According to Avakov, in connection with the beginning of the process of granting the autocephaly of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs particularly points to the inadmissibility of acts of arbitrariness and extremism on the basis of religious hatred or intolerance.

The minister said police had already detained about 100 persons stoking religious provocations at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra. He said he met with representatives of religious denominations and discussed possible provocations.

Avakov has called on politicians not to manipulate religious themes, in particular, the creation of the United Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Tags: #provocations #avakov #police
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

National Police says materials enough to solve Handziuk murder

Police complete all investigation steps in Handziuk case, hand it over to SBU – Interior ministry

Police requalify attack on Handziuk as premeditated murder

Ukrainian NSDC Secretary Turchynov, Interior Minister Avakov blacklisted by Russia

Millions of Ukrainians won't be intimidated by any sanctions or criminal cases - Avakov on Russian sanctions

Visa-free travel with Qatar to fully operate from Nov 2

Ukrainian police reform most significant in transformation of law enforcement agencies – Madison

Avakov meets with Secretary of German Interior Ministry Markus Kerber

Ukrainian police to tighten security to better protect churches, other religious buildings

Ukrainian interior minister, UK security minister discuss joint response to Russia's hybrid war

LATEST

Fake poll in Donbas is attempt to force Ukraine into talks with ‘elected’ Russia-led militants

MPs go to work in committees, Rada's next session to take place on Nov 20

Groysman asks Rada to broaden govt's powers to put things in order in the country during 3 months

Chinese company completes feasibility study for Kyiv's fourth subway line construction project

UOC (MP) plans to meet with Poroshenko on Nov 13

Poltorak, British Ambassador discuss cooperation, his visit to London

Turchynov says organizers of illegal elections in Russia-occupied Donbas face criminal liability

Rada passes at first reading bill increasing some excise duties, royalties, environment tax, cutting limit for duty free parcels

Boiko, Rabinovych sign agreement on creation of Za Zhyttia Opposition Platform

Austrian FM cancels Russia visit over spy scandal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD