Bravo airlines to return 850 Ukrainians from Tunis at its expense because of Oasis debts

Ukrainian airlines Bravo will return about 850 Ukrainian tourists from Tunis to Kyiv and Lviv at its expense because of debts incurred by the Oasis tour operator, which owes UAH 25 million.

"Taking into account the fact that the Ukrainian tourists were held hostage to the situation that arose because of at least unfair actions on the part of the tour operator, management of Bravo airlines, after consulting with the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economy, initiated five humanitarian flights on July 2, 2018 (three flights to Kyiv, two to Lviv) at the expense of the airline in order to ensure the delivery of about 850 passengers affected by the actions of the tour operators in Ukraine," Bravo airlines said.

Over the past two years, the tour operator Oasis has increased its financial obligations to the airline, which on June 27 amounted to UAH 25 million and led to the forced cancellation of flights, which changed the schedule of all flights of the airline.

"At the moment we are doing our best to regulate the schedule and to implement all scheduled flights as soon as possible [...] We inform that the detailed flight schedule will be published in the near future after agreeing all the necessary procedural issues related to flight support," the company said, adding that it would publish the schedule of flights on its Facebook page.

As reported, for several days hundreds of Ukrainian tourists could not fly from Tunisia to Ukraine.

Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan wrote on his Facebook page that the current situation was caused by the significant debt owed by Oasis to the airline. Based on the results of the agreements reached, the tour operator undertook at its own expense to host all Ukrainian tourists in hotels in Tunisia until Monday.