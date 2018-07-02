Omelyan wants PGO to investigate tour operator Oasis Travel

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan has described as "outrageous" the situation with Ukrainians who are "stuck" at the Tunisian airport. He said his ministry will request Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to initiate criminal proceedings in connection with fraud on the part of the tour operator Oasis Travel.

"The Oasis Travel tour operator owed the carrier Bravo more than a million dollars and did not pay a cent. Oasis Travel knew about this situation, there were different moments of the settlement, no funds were received, however, and Bravo airline at its own expense already took out 650 tourists to Ukraine, this night there was one more flight taking 120 people. Some 800 people still remain," Omelyan told 112 Ukraine TV on Saturday, June 30.

Omelyan said that on Monday five more flights will be provided, which the airline also performs at its own expense, so that all Ukrainians return home. Two flights will be to Lviv and three to Kyiv. In the near future there will be a schedule of these flights, he said.

"This is an outrageous. I will recommend Ukraine's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade (MEDT) to cancel Oasis Travel's license, and there will be an appeal to the PGO to initiate a criminal case, because we have a case of banal fraud - when money is received and services are not provided," the minister said.