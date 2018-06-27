Facts

10:34 27.06.2018

Six Ukrainian RS 300-97 sailors detained in Greece in 2016 return home – Klimkin

1 min read
Six Ukrainian RS 300-97 sailors detained in Greece in 2016 return home – Klimkin

 Six sailors from the RS 300-97 vessel detained in Greece in November 2016 have returned to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"Good news in the morning: Six Ukrainian sailors of RS 300-97, who were forbidden to leave Greece for more than a year and a half, returned to Ukraine last night. Long-lasting, difficult but effective work of the consuls," the Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, June 27.

According to him, the diplomats are working to ensure other Ukrainians' return to their relatives and friends.

As reported, the RS 300-97 vessel with seven crew members were detained in Greece in November 2016.

Tags: #greece #klimkin #sailors
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Klimkin grateful to Poland for calling on Russia to release Ukrainian political prisoners

Poroshenko, Klimkin thank European Parliament for resolution in support of Ukrainian political prisoners

Klimkin congratulates Macedonia, Greece on reaching agreement

Ukraine submits to ICJ a memorandum on violation by Russia of conventions on financing of terrorism and racial discrimination

Normandy Four FMs discuss possible meeting of heads of state in near future - Klimkin

Klimkin arrives in Berlin to attend meeting of FMs in Normandy format

Donbas should return under Ukraine's control – Klimkin

Klimkin, Maas visit Shyrokyne

More than 240 children killed in Donbas

Klimkin assures he knew nothing know about SBU special operation with staged 'murder' of journalist Babchenko

LATEST

Russia has no right to interfere in Ukraine, Georgia's prospects for joining NATO – Stoltenberg

Third intl Ukraine Reform Conference will be held in Canada in 2019

Ukraine's PACE delegation declines attending reception hosted by SGCE Jagland

Activists demand removing Zhebrivsky as NABU auditor

Ukraine envoy Marchuk says ceasefire until end of summer on agenda of Minsk talks on June 27

Ukraine army reports 30 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day, one soldier killed, two wounded

Photo book "World we defend" about developments in Donbas presented to military attaches of foreign states in Kyiv

Never turn your back on Russia – you will be stabbed - Groysman

NSDC's decision to liberalize foreign economic activities of defense industry companies put into effect – Turchynov

Danish PM proposes bringing discussion of Nord Stream 2 project to European level

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD