12:26 20.06.2018

Denisova asks head of ICRC regional delegation to visit Ukrainian political prisoners, assist in organizing her visits

 The Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has asked head of the regional delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Russia, Belarus and Moldova Magne Barth to make visits to several Ukrainian political prisoners and to assist her in organizing such trips.

"Since yesterday I have been trying to meet with the leaders of the regional delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia, Belarus and Moldova Magne Barth. Today, his assistant reported that he (quoting) "has a very tight schedule and he cannot meet." On the question if he can meet tomorrow, there was a reply that there is not a single gap in his schedule," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

In view of the current situation, she sent an official letter to Barth with a request to visit Oleh Sentsov, Oleksandr Kolchenko, Volodymyr Balukh, Stanyslav Klykh and Oleksandr Shumkov.

"I asked him to carry out visits to penitentiary institutions, where they serve their sentences in order to check their state of health, as well as facilitate the organization of my visits to the above-mentioned citizens of Ukraine," explained Denisova.

She attached a photocopy of the letter to her message.

Interfax-Ukraine
