10:16 19.06.2018

Russia's hybrid war in Ukraine claimed 10,000 lives, displaced 2 mln people - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko believes that Russia's hybrid war claimed more than 10,000 lives in Ukraine, displaced over two million people and caused $100 billion in damage from the destruction of the economy and occupation of territories.

"Russia's wrecking tactics and its hybrid warfare have sought to deny Ukrainians the right to determine their own future. Moscow instigated the war in Donbas, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives and has internally displaced more than 2 million people," Poroshenko wrote in an article published in The Washington Post on June 18, 2018.

According to him, all of this has meant a loss of an estimated $100 billion through economic destruction and occupation.

