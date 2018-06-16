Facts

12:42 16.06.2018

U.S. Congress mulling increase of assistance to Ukraine in 2019 – embassy

2 min read
U.S. Congress mulling increase of assistance to Ukraine in 2019 – embassy

 The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations has proposed to increase the sum of assistance provided to Ukraine via the programs of the U.S. Department of State and Pentagon for the 2019 fiscal year, the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States has reported.

"The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations approved the subcommittee draft of the fiscal year 2019 Defense Appropriations bill where $250 million is provided to assist Ukraine in the security sphere, including lethal weapons. The sum is $50 million above the fiscal year 2018 enacted level for programs to support Ukraine," the embassy said on its Facebook page late on Friday.

According to the fiscal year 2019 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill presented by the committee, the sum of assistance to Ukraine is proposed in the amount of $441 million, which is over $20 million above the fiscal year 2018 enacted level.

"Thus, the total amount of funds that could be provided to support Ukraine in the 2019 fiscal year is $691 million, which is over $70 million above the fiscal year 2018 enacted level," the embassy said.

The U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate are to approve the bills, and the U.S. President is to sign them into law.

Tags: #usa #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine, another 37 states call on UN Secretary General to promote Sentsov's release

Ukraine, three other countries join EU Council's sanctions decision for illegal elections in Crimea

Kyiv files memo with ICJ, expects Russia's objection on court's jurisdiction – Zerkal

Hungary continues to block Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting - Klympush-Tsintsadze

Russian special forces using 'Jewish card' to discredit Ukrainian patriots

Defense ministers of Ukraine, Moldova to meet in Odesa on Monday

EP to vote on EUR 1 bln of macro-financial aid to Ukraine on June 13

Ukrainian state to survive regardless of maniacal desires of imperial revanchists - Turchynov on Putin's statement

U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw its troops from Donbas – U.S. Dept. spokesperson

Turchynov states Ukraine's success in cyber defense

LATEST

Russian-led forces mount 36 attacks on Ukraine army in Donbas in past day

Ukrainian court authorizes taking biological samples from journalist Vyshynsky

Moskalkova to meet with Ukrainian colleague Denisova in Moscow on June 18, sends invitation to her

Sefcovic to speak in Brussels on June 22 on electricity sector reform in Ukraine

SBU as part of Babchenko case detains head of another group plotting terrorist attacks in Ukraine

School teacher stops bus carrying children after driver dies of heart attack

Washington doesn't recognize Crimea as part of Russia - U.S. embassy in Russia

Klimkin grateful to Poland for calling on Russia to release Ukrainian political prisoners

MFA protests over Denisova's denial to Sentsov

Denisova says she will keep insisting on meeting Sentsov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD