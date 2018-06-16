U.S. Congress mulling increase of assistance to Ukraine in 2019 – embassy

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations has proposed to increase the sum of assistance provided to Ukraine via the programs of the U.S. Department of State and Pentagon for the 2019 fiscal year, the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States has reported.

"The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations approved the subcommittee draft of the fiscal year 2019 Defense Appropriations bill where $250 million is provided to assist Ukraine in the security sphere, including lethal weapons. The sum is $50 million above the fiscal year 2018 enacted level for programs to support Ukraine," the embassy said on its Facebook page late on Friday.

According to the fiscal year 2019 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill presented by the committee, the sum of assistance to Ukraine is proposed in the amount of $441 million, which is over $20 million above the fiscal year 2018 enacted level.

"Thus, the total amount of funds that could be provided to support Ukraine in the 2019 fiscal year is $691 million, which is over $70 million above the fiscal year 2018 enacted level," the embassy said.

The U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate are to approve the bills, and the U.S. President is to sign them into law.