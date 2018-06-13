Ukraine starts making one-off payments to prisoners swapped in December 2017 – Gerashchenko

Ukraine's Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons has begun making payments to persons freed from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Another piece of important news, the ministry has begun making payments to prisoners and hostages freed in December," First Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament and Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko said on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

As earlier reported, 74 persons illegally held prisoner in eastern Ukraine were freed in December 2017 in exchange for 233 prisoners held by Kyiv. It was the largest prisoner swap since 2015.