13:34 11.06.2018

Militants mount 3 attacks on positions of Ukrainian military with no casualties reported since day's start

From the beginning of the day, June 11, militants fired on the positions of Ukrainian servicemen of Donbas three times, with no casualties reported, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"In the Luhansk sector, over the night the enemy used 122-mm artillery systems banned by international agreements, firing 4 projectiles on the defenders of Novotoshkivske, endangering civilians. The enemy fired on the positions of Ukrainian defenders from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms in Novozvanivka area," it said.

The Ukrainian military fired back.

As of 7:00 a.m., there were no casualties among servicemen.

