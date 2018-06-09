Facts

16:40 09.06.2018

Medics examine convict Sentsov in Russian jail, who went on hunger strike, issue their recommendations

1 min read
Medics examine convict Sentsov in Russian jail, who went on hunger strike, issue their recommendations

A team of medics from Labytnangi, the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous district, have examined Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, who went on hunger strike 26 days ago, in a Russian prison, the press office for Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said.

"Yesterday, another medical consultation took place with participation of medical specialists from Labytnangi City Hospital. Several clinical and instrumental studies were made on Sentsov. Recommendations have been issued on further treatment for the patient," the FSIN's press office said in a statement received by Interfax on Saturday.

Sentsov, who refused to eat, "is constantly under dynamic observation conducted by the medical workers of the penitentiary where he is serving his term", the statement said.

However, the press office did not elaborate on Sentsov's current health condition or tell what the medics' recommendations were on the 27th day of his hunger strike.

Tags: #sentsov #russian
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian ombudsman plans to visit Russia June 11, coordinating her steps with Russian counterpart

Putin hasn't thought about Vyshinsky's possible swap for Sentsov

Ukrainian rights commissioner asks Russian counterpart to look into living conditions, health of Kolchenko, who has ended hunger strike

Medics begin examining Ukrainian citizen Kolchenko, who went on hunger strike in solidarity with Sentsov

Sentsov asks G7 leaders to recall other Ukrainian prisoners in Russia

Sentsov getting IV injections after 3 weeks of hunger strike

Sentsov, Kolchenko's mothers turn to Poroshenko for help – media

British embassy joins rally urging Russia to release Sentsov, other political prisoners

Ukrainian political prisoner in Russia Kolchenko declares hunger strike demanding Sentsov's release

Johnson offers condolences over killing of Russian journalist Babchenko in Kyiv

LATEST

Major threats to Ukrainian elections will arise in Ukraine itself – CEC head

Klimkin arrives in Berlin to attend meeting of FMs in Normandy format

Militants mount 3 attacks on positions of Ukrainian military with no casualties reported since day's start

Defense ministers of Ukraine, Moldova to meet in Odesa on Monday

President receives notice of resignation from Donetsk Regional Administration head, to be considered by Cabinet on Wed – Zhebrivsky

Health ministry to apply reimbursement tools to some medicines to treat orphan diseases – Deputy minister

Donbas should return under Ukraine's control – Klimkin

Protecting political prisoners' rights kept in Russia to be raised in Geneva – Poroshenko

Poroshenko announces unprecedented support for establishment of Anti-Corruption Court among Ukrainians

Law on Anti-Corruption Court being prepared for president's signature

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD