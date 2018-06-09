Medics examine convict Sentsov in Russian jail, who went on hunger strike, issue their recommendations

A team of medics from Labytnangi, the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous district, have examined Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, who went on hunger strike 26 days ago, in a Russian prison, the press office for Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said.

"Yesterday, another medical consultation took place with participation of medical specialists from Labytnangi City Hospital. Several clinical and instrumental studies were made on Sentsov. Recommendations have been issued on further treatment for the patient," the FSIN's press office said in a statement received by Interfax on Saturday.

Sentsov, who refused to eat, "is constantly under dynamic observation conducted by the medical workers of the penitentiary where he is serving his term", the statement said.

However, the press office did not elaborate on Sentsov's current health condition or tell what the medics' recommendations were on the 27th day of his hunger strike.