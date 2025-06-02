Defense Intelligence warns Ukrainians about possible recruitment by Russian special services abroad

Russian special services are trying to recruit Ukrainians abroad, so the Main Intelligence Agency called on Ukrainians to be vigilant and contact law enforcement officers in case of an attempt to establish suspicious contact, the Agency reports.

"The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine calls: in case of an attempt to establish contact by suspicious persons, it is necessary to immediately contact the law enforcement agencies of the country of your stay or Ukrainian diplomatic institutions," the Telegram message says.

The intelligence noted that Russian special services have intensified attempts to recruit Ukrainian citizens in order to involve them in illegal activities on the territory of the European Union.

In particular, potential perpetrators are offered a monetary reward for participating in illegal activities, monitoring critical infrastructure facilities, and performing other tasks for the benefit of the Russian Federation.

These are mainly Ukrainians from temporarily occupied territories who have found themselves in a difficult situation, the Agency explained.

According to intelligence, recruiting Ukrainians to implement hostile scenarios in Europe is another tool of hybrid aggression that the Russian Federation is waging against Ukraine and the entire European community.