Defense Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Dagestan – sources

The Sargas unit of the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out an attack on an oil refinery in Makhachkala (Republic of Dagestan, Russian Federation) on Wednesday.

Military intelligence sources told Interfax-Ukraine, the facility, which is involved in providing supplies to the Russian occupation forces, was hit by a Ukrainian-made UAV.

As can be seen in the video published in local public forums, at least one of the drones successfully attacked and disabled the primary oil refining unit. After the explosion, a large-scale fire broke out at the plant.

"The impact on Russia’s oil industry will continue and constantly increase. Military intelligence will systematically drain the aggressor of the 'blood of war'," a source in the Main Intelligence Agency noted.