Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:51 22.10.2025

Defense Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Dagestan – sources

1 min read
Defense Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Dagestan – sources

The Sargas unit of the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out an attack on an oil refinery in Makhachkala (Republic of Dagestan, Russian Federation) on Wednesday.

Military intelligence sources told Interfax-Ukraine, the facility, which is involved in providing supplies to the Russian occupation forces, was hit by a Ukrainian-made UAV.

As can be seen in the video published in local public forums, at least one of the drones successfully attacked and disabled the primary oil refining unit. After the explosion, a large-scale fire broke out at the plant.

"The impact on Russia’s oil industry will continue and constantly increase. Military intelligence will systematically drain the aggressor of the 'blood of war'," a source in the Main Intelligence Agency noted.

Tags: #dagestan #defense_intelligence #attack

MORE ABOUT

16:37 22.10.2025
Number of people injured in enemy attack in Zaporizhia grows to 15, incl two infants

Number of people injured in enemy attack in Zaporizhia grows to 15, incl two infants

11:31 22.10.2025
Children injured in strike on private kindergarten in Kharkiv – mayor

Children injured in strike on private kindergarten in Kharkiv – mayor

11:22 22.10.2025
Kharkiv under massive attack by Russia UAVs - mayor

Kharkiv under massive attack by Russia UAVs - mayor

09:37 22.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russian overnight air attack kills 6, incl 2 children

Zelenskyy: Russian overnight air attack kills 6, incl 2 children

09:14 22.10.2025
Russia kills 3, incl 2 children, in attack on Kyiv region

Russia kills 3, incl 2 children, in attack on Kyiv region

17:26 21.10.2025
Occupiers strike Novhorod-Siversky, four killed, seven injured – administration

Occupiers strike Novhorod-Siversky, four killed, seven injured – administration

21:04 20.10.2025
Some 16 people injured in enemy attack on Pavlohrad region, four in severe condition – authority

Some 16 people injured in enemy attack on Pavlohrad region, four in severe condition – authority

20:35 16.10.2025
Azov shows footage of repelling massive mechanized enemy attack on Dobropillia

Azov shows footage of repelling massive mechanized enemy attack on Dobropillia

15:47 16.10.2025
Enemy attacks one of training units of Ground Forces in rear: wounded and dead reported – Pivden Operational Command

Enemy attacks one of training units of Ground Forces in rear: wounded and dead reported – Pivden Operational Command

11:09 16.10.2025
Russia launches sixth heavy strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure since early Oct – Naftogaz CEO

Russia launches sixth heavy strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure since early Oct – Naftogaz CEO

HOT NEWS

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms ammunition plant and refinery strikes

Ukraine downs 349 of 433 enemy targets, 12 missiles and 55 drones strike 26 sites

LATEST

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Swedish PM: Deliveries of latest Gripen to Ukraine could begin within three years

Ukrainian airborne forces liberate Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region

Rada backs amendment to increase funding for state procurement of medicines

Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

Youth diplomatic forum for harmonization of Ukrainian Red Cross started in Kyiv

Invaders shell Kherson, wounding seven civilians – regional administration

Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv, Zaporizhia

AD
AD