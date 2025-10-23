Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:25 23.10.2025

Defense forces destroy 92 of 130 Russia targets during night attack, record hits of 25 UAVs at 11 locations

Ukrainian defense forces neutralized 92 enemy targets out of 130 that attacked Ukraine last night. Some 25 UAVs hit at 11 locations and falling debris at another 11 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 92 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types in the north and east of the country," the report ays.

In total, on the night of October 23 (from 19:00 on October 22), the enemy attacked 130 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea, about 80 of them – Shahed UAVs.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

25 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 11 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Tags: #air_defense_forces

