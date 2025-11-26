Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:36 26.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Domestic weapons production targets must be met on time


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters on Wednesday, which focused on air defense, interceptor funding, and production volumes.

"Our Ukrainian production is a guarantee of protection. Ukrainians shouldn't depend on finding something on the global market or in partners' warehouses. Production tasks must be completed on time, and personal responsibility for this must be maintained at all levels," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

According to the president, short- and medium-range air defense systems were also discussed at Headquarters.

"This is what is needed both for the front and for protecting energy facilities. We've updated our requirements, and we'll increase production accordingly," he said.

