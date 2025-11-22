Crimes against people, humanity cannot be rewarded or forgiven – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of the ongoing negotiations, saying the stakes extend far beyond the individual points of a peace plan.

"Right now, we are talking about something far greater than the individual provisions of this or that document. We must ensure that nowhere in Europe or the world does the principle take hold that crimes against people and humanity, against states and nations, can receive any sort of reward or forgiveness," he said in his Saturday address to Ukrainians.

"Real peace is always built on guaranteed security and on justice. And this isn't just how I feel, I know this is the feeling shared by millions of our people and by the majority of people in the world," Zelenskyy added.