16:50 22.11.2025

Ukrainian reps know how to protect national interests, prevent 'third invasion' by Russia – Zelenskyy

In his Saturday address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about consultations with partners regarding the steps needed to end the war.

He recalled that he had signed a decree approving the composition of Ukraine's delegation and endorsed all relevant directives. "Our representatives know how to defend Ukraine's national interests and what exactly is needed to ensure that Russia does not carry out a third invasion, another strike against Ukraine, just as it has repeatedly committed crimes against our people and other nations in the past," the president said.

The delegation includes nine senior officials, among them: head of the delegation Andriy Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Chief of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov; Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov; Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko; First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia; First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevhen Ostriansky; Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad; and Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz.

