Enemy seizes Ukrainian villages of Otradne, Boholivka in Kharkiv region on Russian border – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupation forces have captured Ukrainian villages of Otradne and Boholivka in Kharkiv region on the border with Russia, and advanced near Dvurichanske in the same sector, the OSINT project DeepState reported Saturday.

Russian troops also advanced near Lyman outside Myrnohrad, as well as in Vysoke and Zeleny Hai near Huliaipole in Zaporizhia region.

"The enemy has occupied Otradne and Boholivka, and has also advanced near Dvurichanske, Lyman, Zeleny Hai, and Vysoke," the OSINT project reported on its Telegram channel.