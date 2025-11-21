Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:50 21.11.2025

German FM considers US peace proposal as list of options for Ukraine and Russia to discuss - media

2 min read
German FM considers US peace proposal as list of options for Ukraine and Russia to discuss - media
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/UkraineMFA

The German Foreign Minister said that the plan for resolving the Ukrainian conflict proposed by the US is a list of topics and options that need to be further developed and discussed.

"My American colleague Marco Rubio has already said that this is not a plan, but a list of topics and options that need to be adapted and discussed," Vadeful said on ZDF television.

However, Vadeful stressed that any efforts that promote dialogue between the parties are "correct and worthy of support."

In addition, the Foreign Minister stressed the role of Europe in possible negotiations: "We are participating in this process. Today I discussed this issue in detail by phone with Steve Witkoff, the special representative of the US President."

According to Vadeful, he also spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who noted that the Turkish side is also interested in Russia and Ukraine starting negotiations.

"Now it's about ensuring 'the best possible negotiating position for Ukraine,'" Wadeful said. The sooner the 'negotiation phase' is reached, the better. Europe supports Ukraine. The German government's position is also clear: 'We support Ukraine like no other European country.'"

Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, answering journalists' questions on Thursday whether the Kremlin could confirm the information about the existence of a plan for Ukraine, said: "I can only say on this subject what we have repeated many times (...): we cannot add anything new to what was said in Anchorage. We have no innovations in this case."

