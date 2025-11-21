Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:59 21.11.2025

Russia advances on Pokrovsky axis, has success in Zaporizhia region - DeepState

2 min read
Russia advances on Pokrovsky axis, has success in Zaporizhia region - DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian troops have advanced in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhia region), and near Volodymyrivka and Shakhovo (both Shakhovo rural community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), the OSINT project DeepState has said.

"The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk, Stepnohirsk, near Volodymyrivka and Shakhovo," the OSINT project said in a message on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported earlier that day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding certain lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk, and also control positions south of the railway, which are important for further de-occupation, according to the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian command has already deployed the operational reserve of the Center Airborne Division - units of the 76th Airborne Division of the Russian Federation - in the area of responsibility of the corps.

On November 20, the Russian occupiers took control of the village of Vesele in the Zaporizhia region, and also advanced in the area of the neighboring village of Zatyshshya and the village of Borivska Andriiivka in the Kharkiv region.

Last week, the occupiers increased the area of control by an average of 21.4 sq km per day, which was 66% more than the year before, and the "gray zone" decreased on average by 0.15 sq km per day.

Tags: #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

13:14 20.11.2025
Russia captures Vesele near Hulyaipole, total of 24 sq km on 2 axes during day - DeepState

Russia captures Vesele near Hulyaipole, total of 24 sq km on 2 axes during day - DeepState

12:19 19.11.2025
Russia renews offensive on on Hulyaipole and Kostiantynivka, capturing up to 10 sq km – DeepState

Russia renews offensive on on Hulyaipole and Kostiantynivka, capturing up to 10 sq km – DeepState

18:40 17.11.2025
Enemy's advance increased by 66% last week, with 81 square km occupied near Huliaipole – DeepState

Enemy's advance increased by 66% last week, with 81 square km occupied near Huliaipole – DeepState

15:42 17.11.2025
Invaders seize 12 square km of Ukrainian land in three directions during one day, entrenching themselves in ‘gray zone’ – DeepState

Invaders seize 12 square km of Ukrainian land in three directions during one day, entrenching themselves in ‘gray zone’ – DeepState

HOT NEWS

Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

Zelenskyy after meeting with Sybiha: Now we hold hourly meetings, calls and work on things that can change a lot

Zelenskyy, after his talk with European leaders: We’re working on document prepared by USA; it should be plan that will ensure real, dignified peace

Frontline in Ukraine is starting point for understanding - statement of European leaders after conversation with Zelenskyy

Situation tense near Hulyaipole, logistics established – military

LATEST

Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

Zelenskyy after meeting with Sybiha: Now we hold hourly meetings, calls and work on things that can change a lot

Zelenskyy, after his talk with European leaders: We’re working on document prepared by USA; it should be plan that will ensure real, dignified peace

Frontline in Ukraine is starting point for understanding - statement of European leaders after conversation with Zelenskyy

Supreme Court considers Poroshenko's lawsuit regarding NSDC sanctions

Situation tense near Hulyaipole, logistics established – military

Dpty SAPO chief resigns - media

Russia yet to receive new American proposals regarding Ukraine - Peskov

Largest defense company in Denmark, Terma A/S, tests AI technologies in Ukraine – First Dpty PM

Zelenskyy holds talks with European leaders - source

AD
AD