Russia advances on Pokrovsky axis, has success in Zaporizhia region - DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian troops have advanced in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhia region), and near Volodymyrivka and Shakhovo (both Shakhovo rural community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), the OSINT project DeepState has said.

As reported earlier that day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding certain lines in the northern part of Pokrovsk, and also control positions south of the railway, which are important for further de-occupation, according to the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian command has already deployed the operational reserve of the Center Airborne Division - units of the 76th Airborne Division of the Russian Federation - in the area of responsibility of the corps.

On November 20, the Russian occupiers took control of the village of Vesele in the Zaporizhia region, and also advanced in the area of the neighboring village of Zatyshshya and the village of Borivska Andriiivka in the Kharkiv region.

Last week, the occupiers increased the area of control by an average of 21.4 sq km per day, which was 66% more than the year before, and the "gray zone" decreased on average by 0.15 sq km per day.