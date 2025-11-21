Ukraine repels 161 Russian attacks over day

Since the beginning of the day, 161 combat clashes have taken place, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reports in operational information as of 22:00 on Thursday.

"The Russian invaders carried out 39 air strikes, dropping 82 guided bombs. In addition, they involved 2,357 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,008 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements," the General Staff of the Armed Forces reports.

According to information from the General Staff, the hottest situation today was in the Pokrovsk direction, where the aggressor carried out 56 assault and offensive actions.