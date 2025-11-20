Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:19 20.11.2025

USA-Russia plan to end war threatens European security system – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ivanna.klympushtsintsadze

The plan to end the war, formed by the USA and the Russian Federation, threatens not only the sovereignty of Ukraine, but also the European security system, b head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on European Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze (European Solidarity faction) has said.

"The latest reports by Western media about the allegedly agreed upon plan to end the war between the USA and Russia, formed without the participation of Ukraine and without consultations with Europe, are a reproduction of the well-known whims of the Kremlin. In fact, this is an attempt to repeat "Istanbul 2.0," but now with the American stamp of approval. This is not a peace plan. This is forcing Ukraine to make unacceptable concessions, which in the future threaten not only our sovereignty, but also the entire European security system," Klympush-Tsintsadze told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

According to her, the proposals leaked to the media contain elements that directly correspond to repeated Russian demands: fixation of the occupation, limitations on the Ukrainian army, neutrality without other real security guarantees, a ban on the development of defense capabilities, the inability to choose alliances, the destruction of Ukrainian identity.

"This does not create peace, it only creates the illusion of a pause that Russia will use for a new wave of aggression, and not only against Ukraine. Rewarding the aggressor with territories, fulfilling the sick demands of the terrorist is a direct path to new wars," the MP noted.

Klympush-Tsintsadze is convinced that Ukrainian society, despite exhaustion and fatigue, will not accept any "plan" that is written behind Ukraine’s back. She emphasized that a just and sustainable peace is possible only when the aggressor does not receive a reward for the attack, and Ukraine has real security guarantees - not on paper, but in action.

"European, as well as global, security begins with Ukrainian stability. And no one has the right to trade Ukrainian statehood, territories or future," the committee chair noted.

Klympush-Tsintsadze does not link the emergence of the peace plan to the corruption scandal in Ukraine’s energy sector.

"I do not believe in conspiracy theories that this plan was born in any connection with the Mindich Operation, although I realize that Russia is trying and will try to use any vulnerability of Ukraine to its advantage. Ukraine has the opportunity to prevent the Russians from giving it this chance, but this requires a rapid and radical change in the domestic policy and behavior of the Ukrainian leadership, which, unfortunately, does not yet show signs of readiness for such changes," Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

