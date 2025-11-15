DeepState: Enemy advances in Pokrovsk, near Zlahoda, Zeleny Hay, Petropavlivka

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The DeepState OSINT project reports that Russian troops have advanced in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), near Zlahoda (Dnipropetrovsk region), Zeleny Hay (Zaporizhia region) and near Petropavlivka (Kharkiv region), not far from Kupiansk.

"The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk (https://deepstatemap.live/#15/48.2837069/37.1325874), near Zlahoda (https://deepstatemap.live/#14/47.8517432/36.3209156), Zeleny Hay (https://deepstatemap.live/#13/47.6659654/36.4265442) and Petropavlivka (https://deepstatemap.live/#14/49.7203231/37.8245458)," the DeepState said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.