Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:46 15.11.2025

DeepState: Enemy advances in Pokrovsk, near Zlahoda, Zeleny Hay, Petropavlivka

1 min read
DeepState: Enemy advances in Pokrovsk, near Zlahoda, Zeleny Hay, Petropavlivka
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The DeepState OSINT project reports that Russian troops have advanced in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), near Zlahoda (Dnipropetrovsk region), Zeleny Hay (Zaporizhia region) and near Petropavlivka (Kharkiv region), not far from Kupiansk.

"The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk (https://deepstatemap.live/#15/48.2837069/37.1325874), near Zlahoda (https://deepstatemap.live/#14/47.8517432/36.3209156), Zeleny Hay (https://deepstatemap.live/#13/47.6659654/36.4265442) and Petropavlivka (https://deepstatemap.live/#14/49.7203231/37.8245458)," the DeepState said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Tags: #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

10:55 14.11.2025
Russian troops capture village in Kharkiv region, advancing into Zaporizhia region – DeepState

Russian troops capture village in Kharkiv region, advancing into Zaporizhia region – DeepState

13:43 12.11.2025
Russia seizes 2 villages near Hulyaipole, push toward Pokrovsk as controlled territory expands by record 40 sq km

Russia seizes 2 villages near Hulyaipole, push toward Pokrovsk as controlled territory expands by record 40 sq km

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

Air Force downs 2 out of 3 missiles, 91 out of 135 UAVs overnight; 13 locations struck

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

LATEST

Zelenskyy: First mln applications for winter support submitted via Diia

Defense forces cut enemy logistical routes on approaches to Pokrovsk – AFU 7th Corps

Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

Five people injured after FPV drone hits Nikopol on Sat – media

Zelenskyy: We preparing special solutions to strengthen defense in border regions

Kherson resident dies in her own home during morning shelling – prosecutor's office

Defense Forces strike Ryazan oil refinery, radar site, military convoy, multiple enemy positions – General Staff

Zelenskyy holds video conference with ambassadors, consuls on priorities for 2026

Southern Defense Forces confirm withdrawal from Novovasylivske, Zaporizhia region

Anti-corruption protest on Kyiv's Maidan gather less than 30 participants

AD
AD