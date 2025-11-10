Interfax-Ukraine
11:11 10.11.2025

'Hidden mobilization' in Russia shows contract soldiers and foreigners can't cover enemy losses in Pokrovsk battles – CCD

'Hidden mobilization' in Russia shows contract soldiers and foreigners can't cover enemy losses in Pokrovsk battles – CCD

The Russian authorities’ measures on "hidden mobilization" indicate that neither contract soldiers nor foreigners involved in the war in Ukraine are covering the enemy’s losses in battles, in particular for Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has said.

"The Russians will try to cover up the large losses in the battles for Pokrovsk and in other areas with ‘hidden mobilization, ‘" CCD said on Telegram on Monday.

CCD said several things should be understood by "hidden mobilization": "the recruitment of conscripts for contracts, as well as the recruitment of reservists for the "protection of significant facilities," which the Russians announced in many regions."

"This is a sign that the current flow of contract soldiers to the Russian Federation has decreased, and the recruitment of foreigners also does not cover the losses in battles," the CCD said.

As reported, according to the General Staff as of November 9, the enemy’s total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/09/25 amounted to approximately 1,151,070 personnel.

