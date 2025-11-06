Kachka: Ukraine hands over to Hungary bill on changes to education legislation

Ukraine has handed over to Hungary a bill on education legislation, which takes into account 5 of the 11 demands made, a response is expected in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka said.

"In addition to negative things, there are also positive things. We have handed over to them the text of the bill for 5 of their 11 points of demands. If they are satisfied, we will even submit it to the Rada. We expect feedback in the coming days," Kachka told journalists on Thursday in Kyiv.

The Deputy Prime Minister stated that in two third of Hungarian schools in Ukraine, of which there are about 100, the language of instruction is Hungarian with several subjects in Ukrainian, and in one third the language of instruction is Ukrainian and several key subjects are taught in Hungarian.

"Today, de facto, we fully cover the request of the Hungarian community for education that satisfies their interests. What the Hungarian government is asking for concerns specific matters," he said.

When asked whether future changes proposed in the bill submitted by Ukraine would apply only to the Hungarian national minority, Kachka said these changes would be relevant for all national minorities.

As reported, on November 5, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka reported on a conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, during which he discussed with him the issues of Ukraine’s European integration, education and energy, and called it fruitful and constructive.