EU approves over EUR 1.8 bln for Ukraine in fifth tranche under Ukraine Facility

The EU Council has approved the fifth payment to Kyiv of over EUR 1.8 billion under the Ukraine Facility.

The press service of the EU Council reported this on Tuesday.

"Ukraine is set to receive over EUR 1.8 billion in funding after the Council adopted a decision on the fifth regular disbursement of support under the EU's Ukraine Facility. This amount reflects Ukraine’s successful completion of nine steps required for the fifth disbursement, as well as one outstanding step from the fourth disbursement. The funding aims primarily to bolster Ukraine’s macro-financial stability and support the continued operation of its public administration," the press serice of the EU Council said.