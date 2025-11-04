Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:01 04.11.2025

Naftogaz Bioenergia headed by former head of OGTSU dept Kadensky

Mykola Kadensky has been appointed head of Naftogaz Bioenergia, a subsidiary of Naftogaz Ukrainy, according to data from open registries, including Youcontrol and Opendatabot.

According to them, the company's leadership was replaced on October 27. Earlier, acting director was Anton Miahkov, who joined Naftogaz from the State Property Fund. Furthermore, at various times, the company's directors included, among others, Carl Sturen, an entrepreneur and founder of Chumak, and Oleksiy Butenko, who, after being dismissed from his position in 2023, sued for his return and was reinstated by a court decision after serving for several months.

Earlier, Kadensky, as evidenced by information on the OGTSU website, was the head of the operator's network development department.

Naftogaz Bioenergy was established in 2013 to develop low-carbon businesses within the Naftogaz Group, specifically the construction and management of biomass-fired thermal energy infrastructure facilities.

