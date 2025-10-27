Army of Ukraine to be able to exchange e-Points for robotic complexes on Brave1 Market – First Dpty PM

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will be able to exchange combat points earned for destroying enemy targets for ground robotic complexes, which perform risky tasks on the battlefield, in particular, transporting ammunition and cargo, evacuating the wounded, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"Now the military will be able to exchange combat points earned for the destruction of enemy targets for ground robotic complexes within the Army of Drones.Bonus system. The ground robotic complexes perform the most risky tasks on the battlefield – they transport ammunition, deliver cargo, evacuate the wounded – and thereby reduce the risk to people," Fedorov said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

Fedorov also provided data on the work within the updated Army of Drones.Bonus system for almost three months:

Some 100,000 FPV drones, heavy bombers, reconnaissance UAVs and electronic warfare equipment were ordered by units through Brave1 Market; the total value of orders is over UAH 5 billion, more than half of the products have already been delivered to the front; the largest one-time order is almost UAH 100 million; more than 200 combat units have used the program.

"We are constantly improving the Drone Army.Bonus so that your units can quickly receive the necessary equipment to perform combat missions," Fedorov said.