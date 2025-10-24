Zelenskyy briefs King Charles III about situation in Ukraine

Photo: https://president.gov.ua

During an audience with King Charles III of Great Britain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy briefed him on the situation in Ukraine and current challenges, the presidential press service reported.

"The Head of State of Ukraine thanked His Majesty and the entire United Kingdom for their unwavering support for our people, as well as for their strong public messages in support of Ukraine and achieving peace for our country," the report said.

Zelenskyy also noted the recent visit to Kyiv by Princess Anne of Wales and her important humanitarian mission focused on children and families affected by the war.