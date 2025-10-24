Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:20 24.10.2025

Defense forces push back near Pokrovsky, Russians gain in Donetsk and Zaporizhia – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have pushed back the enemy near Kucheriv Yar, Pokrovsk District (Donetsk Region), the DeepState project reported on Friday morning.

It is also reported that the Russian occupiers have advanced in the Pokrovsky District (Donetsk Region) near Grodovka towards Myrolyubovka and towards Volodymyrivka. In addition, the enemy has advanced towards Stepnohirsk, Vasylivka District (Zaporizhzhya Region).

According to the project maps, the occupiers have managed to increase the area of the occupied territory in the Donetsk Region by 6.73 sq km, the area of the "gray zone" has decreased by 4.76 sq km. In the Zaporizhzhia Region, the area of the occupied territory has increased by 3.54 sq km.

The total advance of the occupiers over the past 24 hours was 10.27 sq km.

As reported, on average last week the occupiers increased the area of control by 8.51 sq km per day, and the "gray zone" increased on average by 7.35 sq. km per day. In September, Russian troops also advanced at an average speed of 8.6 sq. km per day.

Tags: #deepstate

