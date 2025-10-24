Putin's special rep Dmitriev arrives in USA for talks - media

Kirill Dmitriev, the special representative of the Russian president and head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund, has arrived in the United States for "official" talks, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the visit.

Dmitriev is scheduled to meet with Trump administration officials "to continue discussions on U.S.-Russia relations."

The visit comes amid growing frustration in the United States over the Kremlin's refusal to end the war in Ukraine and after Trump said he had canceled a planned summit with Putin. The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two of Russia's largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, urging Moscow to agree to an immediate ceasefire in the war with Ukraine.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Dmitriev, calling him a "close associate of Putin" and his family.

In April, Dmitriev became the first Russian official to visit Washington, D.C., since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the time, his visit, during which he met with Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, was seen as a significant step in warming relations between the Kremlin and the White House.

In April, a CNN source reported that the U.S. government had temporarily lifted sanctions on Dmitriev to allow the State Department to issue him a visa to enter the United States.