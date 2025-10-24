Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:24 24.10.2025

Defense forces repel the enemy in Pokrovsk district, while Russians advance in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions – DeepState

1 min read
Defense forces repel the enemy in Pokrovsk district, while Russians advance in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions – DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Ukrainian defense forces repelled the enemy near Kucheriv Yar in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, the DeepState project reported Friday morning.

Russian occupiers are also reported to have advanced in Pokrovsk district (Donetsk region) near Hrodivka in the direction of Myroliubivka and in the direction of Volodymyrivka. Furthermore, the enemy has advanced in the direction of Stepnohirsk in Vasylivsky district (Zaporizhia region).

Tags: #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

10:54 21.10.2025
Russian troops advance near Malynivka, Poltavka, and Kalynivske – DeepState

Russian troops advance near Malynivka, Poltavka, and Kalynivske – DeepState

18:36 20.10.2025
Russian armed forces expand control in central Kupiansk – DeepState update

Russian armed forces expand control in central Kupiansk – DeepState update

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko on heating season: We follow decisions of local authorities

AFU Air Force: 72 out of 128 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, hits of 47 drones recorded at 10 locations

European Council tasks Commission with proposals on Ukraine financing using Russian assets for 2026-2027

Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

Costa: EU committed to addressing Ukraine's pressing financial needs for next two years

LATEST

Svyrydenko on heating season: We follow decisions of local authorities

EU to continue its peace efforts, incl through Coalition of the Willing

Death toll from Kherson shelling grows to 3, with another 14 people injured, incl children

Ukrainian delegation holds number of bilateral meetings in Brussels within framework of European Council

White House: Trump wants to see action, not just talk

AFU Air Force: 72 out of 128 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, hits of 47 drones recorded at 10 locations

EU again fails to make decision on opening negotiating clusters with Ukraine

Unmanned Systems Force strike 868 enemy targets in past 24 hours

European Council tasks Commission with proposals on Ukraine financing using Russian assets for 2026-2027

Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

AD
AD