Defense forces repel the enemy in Pokrovsk district, while Russians advance in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Ukrainian defense forces repelled the enemy near Kucheriv Yar in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, the DeepState project reported Friday morning.

Russian occupiers are also reported to have advanced in Pokrovsk district (Donetsk region) near Hrodivka in the direction of Myroliubivka and in the direction of Volodymyrivka. Furthermore, the enemy has advanced in the direction of Stepnohirsk in Vasylivsky district (Zaporizhia region).