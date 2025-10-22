Interfax-Ukraine
09:05 22.10.2025

Russian synchronized drone attack kills 2 in Kyiv – SES

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Two people are dead as a result of a series of synchronized drone swarm attacks by Russia on Kyiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

"On the night and morning of October 22, the Russia carried out synchronized drone swarm attacks on the capital. According to preliminary data, two people were killed, several more were injured," the SES said.

Damage of Russian attacks on the districts of Kyiv as of 07:35 on Wednesday is assessed as follows:

Dniprovsky district: 16-story building hit. Fire on the 6th floor, 10 people rescued, including children. The bodies of two deceased were found.

Darnytsky district: As a result of a UAV hit, floors 11 to 16 of a 17-story building were on fire. 15 people were rescued, including two children. A two-story non-residential building was also on fire - the fire was localized.

Desniansky district: The facade of a 10-story building was damaged, a car and a gas pipe were on fire. 20 people were rescued.

Pechersky district: The upper floors of a 25-story building were hit. The fire was extinguished before the arrival of rescuers.

