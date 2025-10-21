Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:41 21.10.2025

Sybiha invited by Canadian counterpart to upcoming G7 FMs' meeting

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand invited her Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha to the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries.

"I thanked Minister Anand for the invitation to the upcoming G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting and expressed hope for further important decisions in support of Ukraine," Sybiha said on the X social network on Tuesday.

The Foreign Minister welcomed Canada's chairmanship of the G7, noting that Ukraine is counting on decisive steps to provide Ukraine with additional equipment, energy resources and air defense means to increase its resilience on the eve of the winter season.

The minister also thanked the Canadian side for inviting Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk to the G7 Energy Ministers' meeting in Toronto this month.

Separately, the ministers discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.

"During our meaningful call, I informed my Canadian colleague Anita Anand about our peace efforts and Russia's terror against energy infrastructure. Being unable to achieve results on the battlefield, Moscow tries to use winter as a weapon against Ukrainians, deliberately depriving people of power and water. We can counter this terror together through increased support for Ukraine, including urgent energy assistance," Sybiha said.

The G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting will be held on November 11-12, 2025 in Niagara region, Ontario, Canada. This will be the second such meeting under the Canadian chairmanship in 2025 (the first was held in March).

Canada began its one-year presidency of the G7 on January 1, 2025, and will hold the presidency until the end of the year.

 

