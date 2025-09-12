Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:33 12.09.2025

European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

1 min read
European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

An additional EUR 40 million has been allocated to Ukraine to help it get through the winter period in the face of Russian aggression, the European Commission reports on social media X.

“We have released an extra EUR 40 million to support Ukrainians facing a fourth winter amid Russia's aggression. Boosting winter readiness and civilian protection, aid includes shelter materials and improved access to water, sanitation and heating,” the message reads.

Tags: #allocates #ec #winter_period #ukraine #war

