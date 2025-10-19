Interfax-Ukraine
11:12 19.10.2025

Trump has the tools to pressure Putin to end the war, Poroshenko claims

Photo: Gretos Skaraitienės / BNS nuotr.

In an interview with the Lithuanian publication BNS, Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko said that US President Donald Trump has ‘trump cards’ that he can use to force Vladimir Putin to end the war.

‘What does Putin want? Putin is trying to show his international victory, but this is impossible. He wants to remove the US from the Ukrainian issue so that America becomes inactive in this process,’ Poroshenko explains.

He is convinced that after the success of the peace process in Gaza, Trump is determined to make progress on the war in Ukraine.

"Trump has so-called “trump cards” that can put pressure on Putin. What are they? First, Tomahawk missiles, which the US could transfer to Ukraine. Second, a new wave of air defence systems from the US. Third, new F-16 fighter jets. Also, financial assistance. And another “trump card” is sanctions. All these tools are ways to pressure Putin to stop the war. I am confident that Trump will take advantage of these opportunities. He understands that Putin has no choice but to stop the war," Poroshenko said.

He believes that even Trump's announcement that he is ready to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles is already a very positive sign, as he had not promised this before.

According to the political force's website, Poroshenko took part in the Political Assembly of the European People's Party in Vilnius, of which Eurosolidarity is an associate member. During his speech, the politician called on partners to accelerate the transition of the economy to a military footing, to use Ukraine's experience in repelling aggression and to learn to live without Russian oil and gas.

