Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of a long conversation with Vladimir Putin, after the results of which he promised to share its content.

"I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion," Trump said on Truth Social network on Thursday.

As reported, Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, October 17.