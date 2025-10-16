Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:48 16.10.2025

Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

1 min read
Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of a long conversation with Vladimir Putin, after the results of which he promised to share its content.

"I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion," Trump said on Truth Social network on Thursday.

As reported, Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, October 17.

Tags: #putin #trump

MORE ABOUT

17:49 16.10.2025
Trump and Putin to hold phone talk on Thurs – media

Trump and Putin to hold phone talk on Thurs – media

09:11 16.10.2025
Trump to discuss Zelenskyy's plan to go on offensive against Russia

Trump to discuss Zelenskyy's plan to go on offensive against Russia

21:15 15.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

10:02 14.10.2025
German FM calls on Trump to increase pressure on Putin to end the war in Ukraine

German FM calls on Trump to increase pressure on Putin to end the war in Ukraine

09:03 14.10.2025
German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

20:49 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

18:38 13.10.2025
Mertz intends to raise Ukraine peace with Trump at Sharm el-Sheikh summit – media

Mertz intends to raise Ukraine peace with Trump at Sharm el-Sheikh summit – media

17:56 13.10.2025
Trump plans to welcome Zelenskyy in Washington on Oct 17 – media

Trump plans to welcome Zelenskyy in Washington on Oct 17 – media

09:12 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump eligible for Nobel Peace Prize if he stops Putin

Zelenskyy: Trump eligible for Nobel Peace Prize if he stops Putin

09:04 13.10.2025
Trump ready to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia doesn't stop war

Trump ready to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia doesn't stop war

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

Enemy attacks one of training units of Ground Forces in rear: wounded and dead reported – Pivden Operational Command

Emergency outages canceled in Kyiv and regions as Prykarpattia introduces industrial schedules

Russia attacks with 357 weapons, 14 missiles and 37 drones score direct hits

Russia launches sixth heavy strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure since early Oct – Naftogaz CEO

LATEST

Orban confirms he is ready to host Trump-Putin meeting

Trump agrees to meet with Putin in Budapest to discuss ending the war in Ukraine

Azov shows footage of repelling massive mechanized enemy attack on Dobropillia

Trump finishes his talk with Putin, calling it ‘good and productive’

Ukrainian Defense Minister arrives in Luxembourg

Kellogg meets with Ukrainian delegation in Washington

Ukrainian delegation, Chairman of US House Financial Services Committee discuss steps to force Russia to stop war – Yermak

Sybiha briefs Serbian FM about consequences of Russian attacks

Ukrainian House opened in Brussels – dpty PM’s Office

Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

AD
AD