Russian occupiers lose 28,500 troops in September – Syrsky

The operational situation at the front remains difficult, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are focusing their main efforts on deterring the enemy, stabilizing the situation in threatening areas, and inflicting significant losses on the enemy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"So, during September, the total losses of the Russian occupiers amounted to 28,500 people. Our defense is active. The counteroffensive operation of the Ukrainian troops in the Dobropilllia direction is ongoing. Thanks to the successful actions of the Airborne Assault Troops, assault regiments, and other parts of the Defense Forces, we are able to stop and repel the enemy, who planned to seize the entire Donetsk region in early autumn," Syrsky wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, he emphasized, over the past month the enemy has increased the number of air attack means used by 1.3 times.

"And although our air defense demonstrates efficiency at about 74%, we must make additional efforts to cover the rear energy sector, critical infrastructure, and logistics," Syrsky noted.

The defense forces are successful in implementing the DeepStrike program: last month, the number of hits on the territory of the Russian Federation was brought to 70.

"We are destroying the production of fuels and lubricants, explosives, and other components of the Russian military-industrial complex in the aggressor country. In particular, oil refining in Russia has been reduced by 21%," the commander-in-chief said.

The creation of a new type of troops is also being intensified - unmanned air defense systems within the Air Force. The system of assault troops is being improved and the Cyberforce command is being formed.

At the same time, measures to optimize military command bodies are underway in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are designed to improve, simplify this system, and increase its efficiency. Thus, the Joint Forces Command and the Joint Task Force have ceased their activities, and their functions are being transferred to the grouping of troops (forces) formed on the basis of operational commands. The Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will also receive its important sector of the front with subordinate army corps.