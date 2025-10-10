Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:29 10.10.2025

Russian occupiers lose 28,500 troops in September – Syrsky

2 min read
Russian occupiers lose 28,500 troops in September – Syrsky

The operational situation at the front remains difficult, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are focusing their main efforts on deterring the enemy, stabilizing the situation in threatening areas, and inflicting significant losses on the enemy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"So, during September, the total losses of the Russian occupiers amounted to 28,500 people. Our defense is active. The counteroffensive operation of the Ukrainian troops in the Dobropilllia direction is ongoing. Thanks to the successful actions of the Airborne Assault Troops, assault regiments, and other parts of the Defense Forces, we are able to stop and repel the enemy, who planned to seize the entire Donetsk region in early autumn," Syrsky wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, he emphasized, over the past month the enemy has increased the number of air attack means used by 1.3 times.

"And although our air defense demonstrates efficiency at about 74%, we must make additional efforts to cover the rear energy sector, critical infrastructure, and logistics," Syrsky noted.

The defense forces are successful in implementing the DeepStrike program: last month, the number of hits on the territory of the Russian Federation was brought to 70.

"We are destroying the production of fuels and lubricants, explosives, and other components of the Russian military-industrial complex in the aggressor country. In particular, oil refining in Russia has been reduced by 21%," the commander-in-chief said.

The creation of a new type of troops is also being intensified - unmanned air defense systems within the Air Force. The system of assault troops is being improved and the Cyberforce command is being formed.

At the same time, measures to optimize military command bodies are underway in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are designed to improve, simplify this system, and increase its efficiency. Thus, the Joint Forces Command and the Joint Task Force have ceased their activities, and their functions are being transferred to the grouping of troops (forces) formed on the basis of operational commands. The Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will also receive its important sector of the front with subordinate army corps.

Tags: #syrsky #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

21:15 08.10.2025
Since beginning of Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, Russians already suffer over 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

Since beginning of Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, Russians already suffer over 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

13:31 07.10.2025
Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

16:03 04.10.2025
Invaders lose 950 military, 74 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 950 military, 74 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

14:57 04.10.2025
Defense forces attack oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region, radar station in Kursk, command post in temporarily occupied territory

Defense forces attack oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region, radar station in Kursk, command post in temporarily occupied territory

20:56 02.10.2025
Syrsky: Most enemy strike UAVs destroyed with help of interceptors; we currently increasing their number

Syrsky: Most enemy strike UAVs destroyed with help of interceptors; we currently increasing their number

12:19 30.09.2025
First batch of Ai-Petri counter-intelligence systems delivered to AFU under state order – Poroshenko

First batch of Ai-Petri counter-intelligence systems delivered to AFU under state order – Poroshenko

09:03 25.09.2025
Defense Forces destroy 150 of 176 Russian UAVs – Air Force

Defense Forces destroy 150 of 176 Russian UAVs – Air Force

18:27 23.09.2025
Generals Syrsky, Donahue discuss further cooperation in air defense, long-range strike means

Generals Syrsky, Donahue discuss further cooperation in air defense, long-range strike means

15:14 22.09.2025
Ukrainian Defense Forces advance in Dobropillia direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian Defense Forces advance in Dobropillia direction – Syrsky

12:28 19.09.2025
Umerov says Ukraine's strategy to prevent Russians from maneuvering on front

Umerov says Ukraine's strategy to prevent Russians from maneuvering on front

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian forces down 420 targets overnight

Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

Zelenskyy schedules Friday meeting to audit year's partner agreements

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

LATEST

Enemy uses mechanized landing force in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region – DeepState

High-level specialists in the public sector should receive decent salary – PM Svydrydenko

1,200 emergency workers deployed after shelling - Klymenko

Emergency blackouts in effect across Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv and Sumy regions – Svyrydenko

Enemy advances in 3 areas – DeepState

ZNPP's external power supply to be restored from Ukrainian power grid – IAEA head

Ukrainian forces down 420 targets overnight

Emergency blackouts hit Kyiv and 9 regions after Russian strikes on energy grid

DTEK TPPs attacked again by Russia, serious damage to the equipment - company

Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

AD
AD