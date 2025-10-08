Interfax-Ukraine
14:29 08.10.2025

Rada keeps MP Kunitsky on Law Enforcement Committee despite controversy

The Verkhovna Rada has not recall Member of Parliament Oleksandr Kunytsky (Servant of the People faction) from the position of a member of the Law Enforcement Committee.

As a correspondent for the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports, only 212 MPs voted for the relevant draft resolution on amendments to the resolution on the election of chairmen, first deputies, deputy chairmen, secretaries, and members of committees of the Verkhovna Rada (No. 14101) (at least 226 votes in support are required for a decision to be made - IF-U).

As reported in early September, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) proposed at a plenary session to exclude Kunytsky from the Law Enforcement Committee, since the latter is constantly abroad. After that, Honcharenko received a message from Kunytsky with the following content: "Lesha, haven't you understood yet how you will be excluded from committees and parliament following the example of your colleague Parubiy?" (spelling and syntax preserved — IF-U).

Honcharenko called Kunytsky’s actions cynical and said he intended to appeal to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, because of the threats against him. Parubiy assassinated on August 30 in Lviv.

