Work of European Solidarity and Holos Rada factions more often assessed positively than negatively - KIIS poll

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

The European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada is most often assessed by Ukrainians as one whose activities benefit Ukraine - 38% of respondents positively assess its activities, while 36% believe that it rather hinders the development of the country, according to the results of a study conducted on September 19-28 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), to which, at the request of the public organization Forum Strategic Communications Center, a question was added on the assessment of the activities of factions in parliament.

It is noted that compared to February of this year, when a similar study was conducted, the respondents' assessments of the faction have hardly changed.

The Holos faction is next, in the case of which 33% of Ukrainians believe that its activities benefit Ukraine, and 27% believe the opposite. Compared to February, the assessment of the faction's activities has improved (from 25% to 33%, there have been more people who believe that the faction's activities benefit the country).

According to the results of the study, more Ukrainians gave negative assessments to the remaining parliamentary factions than positive ones.

Some 25% of respondents consider the activities of the Batkivshchyna faction useful (in February - 24%), while 48% of respondents believe that the faction's activities hinder the development of the state (in February - 40%). Similar assessments are also observed in the case of the "Servants of the People" faction, whose activities are considered useful by 25%, and 52% consider them to be hindering the development of the state. At the same time, compared to February, the assessment of the activities of the pro-government faction has improved (from 19% to 25%, there have been more people who consider it useful for the country).

As for the parliamentary group Platform for Life and Peace, 15% believe that its activities are beneficial to Ukraine, while 43% do not think so. Compared to February, the situation has not changed significantly.

In general, the majority of respondents - 59% - positively assess the activities of at least one faction from the list. In February 2025, there were 59% of them, in December 2024 - 55%.

Executive Director of KIIS Anton Hrushetsky, based on the results of the study, notes a crisis of trust in the current parties, since none of the factions in parliament enjoys the trust of the majority of the population.

"Although only 11% of Ukrainians (as of September 2025) speak of the need to hold national elections as soon as possible and even before the end of hostilities, the pro-government Servant of the People faction has twice as many negative assessments as positive ones. That is, Ukrainians take into account the context of the war and understand the inexpediency of holding elections now, but this does not cancel the request for renewal (or cleansing) of the government (and judging by the assessments of the opposition factions, there is a strong demand for new faces and new political forces). On the other hand, the majority of Ukrainians see at least one faction in parliament whose activities they consider useful for the country (and this indicator has even increased slightly compared to the end of 2024). That is, the majority see in the current composition of the Verkhovna Rada worthy people worthy of trust. And this is one of the safeguards against delegitimization of the very idea of parliamentarism in Ukraine," he noted.

The study was conducted using the method of telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all regions of Ukraine controlled by the government of Ukraine. 1029 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 1.8% - for indicators close to 5%. In war conditions, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added.