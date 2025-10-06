Ukraine, Netherlands plan to complete, sign memo on joint production of drones – communiqué

Ukraine and the Netherlands have confirmed their willingness to cooperate within the framework of joint defense projects, according to a joint communiqué published by the presidential press service.

"The parties will expand cooperation between their national manufacturers, in particular with an emphasis on promoting joint production of Ukrainian equipment in the Netherlands. It was agreed to complete the work and sign a memorandum of understanding on joint production of drones," the statement reads.

In accordance with the agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands, signed on March 1, 2024, the Dutch side confirmed its commitment to further providing political, military, financial and moral support to Ukraine.

Ukraine expressed deep gratitude to the Netherlands for becoming the first country to contribute to the PURL mechanism for joint procurement of American weapons in order to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Presiden Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to his colleague for the leading role of the Netherlands in strengthening Ukraine's air defense, in particular for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets, Patriot missile systems and other urgently needed equipment.