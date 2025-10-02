Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:35 02.10.2025

Zelenskyy: Orban blocking Ukraine's path to EU due to elections

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Orban blocking Ukraine's path to EU due to elections

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is blocking Ukraine’s accession to the European Union due to the country’s elections, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have problems with Hungary—we can talk about this openly—because Viktor Orbán is having elections. I think that because he’s having elections, he’s blocking a powerful country’s path to the European Union," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on Thursday.

The President noted that Ukraine feels and shares the same values ​​as other European countries.

It is known that parliamentary elections will be held in Hungary in April 2026.

Tags: #orban

MORE ABOUT

20:13 02.10.2025
Frederiksen responds sharply to Orbán's proposal to offer Ukraine partnership: I not to let one country decide EU's future

Frederiksen responds sharply to Orbán's proposal to offer Ukraine partnership: I not to let one country decide EU's future

18:35 01.10.2025
Sybiha about Orban's statement: Does Hungary intend to withdraw from all organizations that Ukraine is member of?

Sybiha about Orban's statement: Does Hungary intend to withdraw from all organizations that Ukraine is member of?

11:58 30.09.2025
Sybiha links Orban's statements about Ukraine's independence with his ‘dependence on Russian energy resources’ and propaganda

Sybiha links Orban's statements about Ukraine's independence with his ‘dependence on Russian energy resources’ and propaganda

20:58 23.09.2025
Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

14:56 05.09.2025
Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

13:13 06.08.2025
Hungarian interests must come first in Ukraine refugee aid – PM Orban

Hungarian interests must come first in Ukraine refugee aid – PM Orban

14:39 26.06.2025
Orban: Hungary opposes Ukraine's membership in EU because of war

Orban: Hungary opposes Ukraine's membership in EU because of war

16:06 21.06.2025
Hungarian opposition declares Orban's 'referendum' on Ukraine's EU accession complete failure

Hungarian opposition declares Orban's 'referendum' on Ukraine's EU accession complete failure

12:37 05.05.2025
Orban sharply responds to Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's accession to EU

Orban sharply responds to Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's accession to EU

20:40 17.01.2025
Podoliak calls Orban's statements today 'strange'

Podoliak calls Orban's statements today 'strange'

HOT NEWS

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Frederiksen responds sharply to Orbán's proposal to offer Ukraine partnership: I not to let one country decide EU's future

Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss preparations for next meeting of Coalition of the Willing

Zelenskyy: We’re bringing home 185 our defenders from Russian captivity

Ukrenergo board chairman Zaichenko, board members continue to work

LATEST

Syrsky: Most enemy strike UAVs destroyed with help of interceptors; we currently increasing their number

Court to decide on extradition to Germany of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – Minister-Coordinator of Polish Special Services

Merz believes that specific decision on use of Russian assets to be made in three weeks

Pivnenko discusses logistics, medical evacuation, communications with new US coordinator of military interaction

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Zelenskyy calls on Portugal to join PURL initiative

Stefanchuk counting on Germany's leadership in unblocking first cluster of negotiations with EU

Zelenskyy agrees on further contacts within Coalition of the Willing with leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland

Zelenskyy and Sandu discuss the need to simultaneously open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession

Putin lied to Trump that he would seize eastern Ukraine in two months – Zelenskyy

AD
AD