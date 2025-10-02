Zelenskyy: Orban blocking Ukraine's path to EU due to elections

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is blocking Ukraine’s accession to the European Union due to the country’s elections, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have problems with Hungary—we can talk about this openly—because Viktor Orbán is having elections. I think that because he’s having elections, he’s blocking a powerful country’s path to the European Union," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on Thursday.

The President noted that Ukraine feels and shares the same values ​​as other European countries.

It is known that parliamentary elections will be held in Hungary in April 2026.